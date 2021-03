Members of the Myanmar community and students hold photos of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during a protest against the Myanmar military coup, in Taipei, Taiwan, 28 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Demonstrators hold a portrait of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 22 February 2021. EPA-EFEFILE/LYNN BO BO

A lawyer for Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has rejected the accusation of corruption made against her by the military junta that took power on Feb. 1 through a coup.

Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments worth $600,000 as well as gold while in government, junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun claimed Thursday without presenting evidence, in a new indictment against the leader who has been detained under house arrest since the army takeover. EFE-EPA