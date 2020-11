A van with supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, led by Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, drives pass the holy Shwedagon pagoda as they celebrate the election victory in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 November 2020. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A van with supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, led by Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, drives pass the holy Shwedagon pagoda as they celebrate the election victory in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 November 2020. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A van with supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, led by Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, drives pass the holy Shwedagon pagoda as they celebrate the election victory in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 November 2020. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

The party led by Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said Wednesday it had achieved an absolute majority, according to its own data while the official count continues following the elections held Sunday.

The National League for Democracy (LND) announced on social media that it had secured at least 353 seats in the bicameral parliament of the 476, which will allow them to govern alone. EFE-EPA