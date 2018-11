A member of the Myanmar Election Commission marks indelible ink on the finger of a voter after he casts his vote a polling station of Tarmwe township during by-elections in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Voters check for their name in a voting list at a polling station of Tarmwe township during by-elections in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar president Win Myint (C) takes a ballot to vote at a polling station of Tarmwe township during by-elections in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar's ruling party on Tuesday admitted that it had suffered a setback in last week's by-elections in which it won just seven out of 13 seats.

Spokesperson of the National League for Democracy, Myon Nyunt told EFE that the party won four seats less as compared to in 2015 when it had won 11 out of the 13 seats.