Myanmar’s National League for Democracy (NLD), the political party headed by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has achieved an absolute majority in parliament after the weekend’s general election, according to official data released Friday.
The Electoral Commission, which continues a slow vote count, confirmed that the NLD obtained 346 seats, allowing it to govern alone, although the constitution drafted by the defunct military junta grants a fundamental role to the powerful army, which maintains control of three key ministries and a quarter of the legislature. EFE-EPA