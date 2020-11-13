An ambulance drives pass near the supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, led by Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as they celebrate along the road headed to the party headquarters in Yangon, Myanmar, 09 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar’s National League for Democracy (NLD), the political party headed by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has achieved an absolute majority in parliament after the weekend’s general election, according to official data released Friday.

The Electoral Commission, which continues a slow vote count, confirmed that the NLD obtained 346 seats, allowing it to govern alone, although the constitution drafted by the defunct military junta grants a fundamental role to the powerful army, which maintains control of three key ministries and a quarter of the legislature. EFE-EPA