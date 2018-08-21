Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Tuesday that her country was working with the United Nations to allow the safe return of the minority Rohingya refugees, who fled the country to Bangladesh, following army offensives in 2016 and 2017.
In a televised conference in Singapore, Suu Kyi said that Myanmar had given UN officials access to more than 30 villages that they were preparing for the return of the Rohingyas following a repatriation agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar in Nov. 2017.