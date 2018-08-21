Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) is ushered by an aide-de-camp at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A general view shows Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (C, left) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (C, right) meeting with their respective delegations at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers her speech during the 43rd Singapore Lecture at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Tuesday that her country was working with the United Nations to allow the safe return of the minority Rohingya refugees, who fled the country to Bangladesh, following army offensives in 2016 and 2017.

In a televised conference in Singapore, Suu Kyi said that Myanmar had given UN officials access to more than 30 villages that they were preparing for the return of the Rohingyas following a repatriation agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar in Nov. 2017.