Myanmar's de facto leader on Monday reaffirmed her country's commitment to undertake political and economic reforms to attract foreign investment.

However in her speech to businesspeople, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi skirted the issue of multiple conflicts raging in the country, including a campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya Muslim minority.