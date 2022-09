Myanmar nationals and supporters hold Myanmar national flags and a large image of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, during a rally outside of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, 26 July 2022. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL/FILE

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced Friday by the military junta to three years in prison and hard labor for electoral fraud, adding to a sentence of 20 years in prison for various charges of which she pleads not guilty.