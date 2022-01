Images of Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi are displayed during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 18 March 2021 (reissued 10 June 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the closing ceremony of the third session of the 'Union Peace Conference - 21st century Panglong' in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 16 July 2018 (reissued 24 May 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi inspects a guard of honor during a welcome ceremony in Prague, Czech Republic, 03 June 2019 (reissued 24 May 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday to four more years in prison, sources close to the case told EFE.

A special court delivered the sentence, delayed on two occasions, on two charges of possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal jammers in violation of the country's export-import law and its telecommunications law.