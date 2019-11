Rohingya children stand in front of their makeshift homes at Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SALMAN SAEED

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives at the Myanmar Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar’s de facto leader will head a delegation to The Hague to defend her country against allegations of genocide before the International Court of Justice.

Aung San Suu Kyi — state counselor, foreign minister and once-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize — will lead a team to “defend the national interest of Myanmar at the ICJ,” her office said in a statement late Wednesday night.