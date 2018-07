A picture made available on July 17, 2018 shows wildfires raging in Karbole outside Ljusdal, Sweden, July 15, 2018. EPA/Mats Andersson SWEDEN OUT

Swedish firefighters are combatting some 80 wildfires throughout the country, some of them raging out of control, due to the high temperatures and low rainfall, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of a military firing range and two other locations in the central province of Gävleborg due to the proximity of two approaching forest fires.