Swedish Speaker of Parliament Andreas Nórlen (R) meets Swedish Socialdemocrats Party leader Stefan Löfven at the Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Henrik Montgomery/TT SWEDEN OUT

Social Democrat party leader Stefan Löfven speaks during a press conference in the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jonas Ekstroemer/TT SWEDEN OUT

The leader of the Swedish Social Democrats on Monday said he was giving up on an attempt to form a government following last month's elections that resulted in a hung parliament.

Stefan Löfven told the press after a meeting with speaker of the Swedish parliament Andreas Norlén, following two weeks fronting a caretaker government, that he was giving up on forming a government due to a parliamentary deadlock.