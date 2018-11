Swedish Centre Party leader Annie Lööf gives a press conference after her meeting with the Speaker of Parliament Andreas Norlen at the Parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm, Sweden, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JESSICA GOW SWEDEN OUT

Sweden's political deadlock continued as the leader of the Center Party abandoned on Thursday her bid to form a government.

Annie Lööf abandoned her bid to form a government a week after Andreas Norlén, speaker of the single-chamber Parliament, had nominated her in a third bid to end the political stalemate that has gripped the country since elections in September.