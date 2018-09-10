Prime minister and party leader of the Social democrat party Stefan Lofven speaks at the election party at the Fargfabriken art hall in Stockholm, Sweden Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jonas Ekstromer

Sweden's center-left bloc maintained a narrow advantage over the center-right in a general election that saw the far-right right gain ground but still fall short the estimates suggested by pollsters during the campaign according to the latest count from the Nordic nation's electoral commission on Monday ahead of what is likely to be a long and complicated negotiation period.

The center-left bloc, composed of the ruling Social Democrats, the Left and the Greens _ which garnered just enough support to enter Parliament _ secured 40.6 percent of the vote (144 seats), the center-right Alliance bagged 40.3 percent (143) and the far-right Sweden Democrats 17.6 percent (62).