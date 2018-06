People put flowers on a police car in central Stockholm, close to the site where a man drove a truck on a pedestrian street and into a department store in Stockholm, Sweden, Apr. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JESSICA GOW

Journalists receive copies of the verdict during a press conference after a terrorist truck attack trial against Uzbek Rakhmat Akilov during a press conference in District Court of Stockholm, in Stockholm, Swerden, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

District court judge Ragnar Palmkvist announces a verdict in a terrorist truck attack trial against Uzbek Rakhmat Akilov during a press conference in District Court of Stockholm, in Stockholm, Sweden, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Police, ambulances and victims on the Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm, after a man drove a truck on the pedestrian street and into a department store, killing five people in the attack in Stockholm, Sweden, Apr. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FREDRIK SANDBERG

A Swedish court on Thursday sentenced the Uzbek national who had confessed to having perpetrated last year's truck-ramming attack in the Scandinavian country's capital to life in prison after being found guilty of terrorism crimes.

Rakhmat Akilov, 39, drove a large hijacked truck into Stockholm's main pedestrian boulevard until it crashed against the facade of a shopping mall on Apr. 7, 2017, killing five people and injuring 14 others.