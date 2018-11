Swedish Conservative Party Moderaterna party leader Ulf Kristersson attends a press meeting after losing a vote to become Prime Minister in the Riksdag, Stockholm, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JANERIK HENRIKSSON SWEDEN OUT

The result of the vote in Swedish parliament Riksdagen on the Prime Minister candidate Conservative Party Moderaterna party leader Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2018.

Swedish lawmakers on Wednesday rejected the Moderate Party leader's attempt to form a minority government with the Christian Democrats.

Ulf Kristersson was unable to secure enough votes to govern, with 195 votes against his proposal of a minority coalition and 154 supporting his plea to form government.