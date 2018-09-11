Prime minister and party leader of the Social democrat party Stefan Lofven speaks at the election party at the Fargfabriken art hall in Stockholm, Sweden Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Jonas Ekstromer

Sweden's ruling left block increased its lead over the opposition center-right Alliance to two seats following a correction of the election results in one district, the Swedish Election Authority said Tuesday.

The left, a coalition comprising the Left, Green and Social Democratic parties, still has 144 seats, but the number for Alliance dropped to 142, after its coalition member Centre Party lost one seat to the Sweden Democrats (SD) who now have 63, after an error during the counting process was uncovered.