North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Su-Yong looks on during a meeting with the Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 10, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

An undated handout photo made available by the Sigley Family on June 27, 2019 shows Australian student Alek Sigley. EPA-EFE FILE/THE SIGLEY FAMILY HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A senior North Korean official Wednesday met with a special envoy from the Swedish government in Pyongyang amid speculations the visit may be related to the disappearance of an Australian student.

The Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea Ri Su-yong met and spoke with Special Envoy Kent Rolf Magnus Harstedt, official North Korean news agency KCNA reported without providing details.