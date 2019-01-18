The member of the Swedish Academy and wife of Frenchman Jean-Claude Arnault, Katarina Frostenson (C), arrives with laywer Bjorn Hurtig (R) and counsel Samuel Hartman (L) for Arnault's appeal trial in Stockholm, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JONAS EKSTROMER

The Swedish Academy, whose members select the winner of the prestigious Nobel Prize for Literature, announced on Friday that one of its members under investigation was responsible for leaking the name of the 2018 winner prior to its announcement and has now left the institution.

Poet Katarina Frostenson agreed to voluntarily resign from seat number 18 of the Swedish Academy, which she had held since 1992, and waived any further court actions regarding the investigation undertaken by the institution in the past months seeking to establish if she had breached confidentiality agreements.