Wildfires in Sweden are beginning to be under control and the situation is closer to being stabilized, but the persisting high temperatures mean there is still a risk of new fires breaking out, as the armed forces on Sunday continued to fly firefighters out to battle the flames.

Most of the ongoing fires are under control and emergency services have managed to stop the flames from spreading, after a spike in temperatures led to over 80 wildfires across the country over the last week, Peter Arnevall, of the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, told public broadcaster Sveriges Radio on Sunday.