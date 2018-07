A car is buried on mud as a result of the heavy rains and floods in Saka, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Visitors jostle each other at a pool in Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Temperatures soared to over 34 degrees Celsius in Tokyo on Monday, as Japan continued to recover from torrential rains, which had left at least 200 people dead in the country's south.

Heavy thunderstorms were expected on Monday, with flood warnings issued for the central cities of Fujioka and Takasaki, the Japanese Meteorology Authority said.