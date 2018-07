Workers on a platform scale the facade of Swiss UBS bank building while working on the facade surface in Frankfurt, Germany, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Swiss bank UBS posted a net profit of CHF 2.798 billion ($2.81 billion) in the first six months of 2018, up 14.5 percent from the same period last year.

The first half of 2018 included a gain of CHF 225 million, mostly from changes to the pension fund of UBS in Switzerland, as well as CHF 242 million toward restructuring expenses, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.