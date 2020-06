Members of the Armed Forces pose together with the member of the Mobile Column Dagoberto Ramos detained, in Bogota, Colombia, 18 June 2020. EPA/Mauricio Duenas

Members of the Armed Forces escort Swiss citizen Daniel Max Guggenheim (L), retired from Banco Courts, serving the United Kingdom, and Brazilian citizen Jose Iban Alburqueque Garcia (R), and his dog, upon arrival in Bogota, Colombia, 18 June 2020. EPA/Mauricio Duenas

Swiss citizen Daniel Max Guggenheim (L), retired from Banco Courts, serving the United Kingdom, and Brazilian citizen Jose Iban Alburqueque Garcia (C), after been rescued by the Armed Forces in Cauca region, and received by their dogs, in Bogota, Colombia, 18 June 2020. EFE/Mauricio Duenas

A Swiss citizen and a Brazilian who were kidnapped in March by FARC dissidents in the southwestern Colombian department of Cauca were rescued by the army on Thursday and transferred to Bogota.

"Thanks to the work of the Unified Action Group for Personal Liberty, the Swiss citizen Daniel Max Guggenheim… and the Brazilian citizen José Iván Albuquerque García, returned to freedom,” said the army in a statement. EFE-EPA