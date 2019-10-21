Citizens and media representatives visit the entrance hall of Parliament in Bern, Switzerland, 20 October 2019. Swiss voters are electing their representatives for the national parliament on Sunday. EFE/EPA/ANTHONY ANEX

The Greens, who have moved from being a minority party to being one of the four major political groupings in the Swiss parliament, have been the key players in the elections held in the landlocked Alpine country on Sunday, where the four traditional government parties lost votes and seats in the legislature.

The conservative Swiss People's Party (UDC) - who despite everything still received the most votes - along with Socialists, Liberals and Christian Democrats, the four parties who have governed in a coalition since 1959, lost a total of 23 seats in the 200-seat National Council, while the Greens, headed by Regula Rytz, increased their seat total from 11 to 28 and garnered about 13 percent of the vote.