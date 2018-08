CEO Christian Mumenthaler during the press conference of the full-year results 2017 of the reinsurance company Swiss Re in Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

Swiss reinsurance firm Swiss Re reported a group net income of $1 billion in the first half of the year, 17 percent less year-on-year, owing mainly to tax reform in the United States.

The multinational said that were it not for the new accounting changes in the US with regards to recognition and measurement of equity investments, it would have reported a net income of $1.2 billion, or 0.9 percent less than what it posted between January and June 2017.