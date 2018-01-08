Supporters of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam protest during the first day of a process against 13 accused sympathizers of the Tamil Tigers on the Piazza della Foca in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO CRINARI

A Federal Criminal Court in Switzerland on Monday opened a trial against 13 people who stand accused of sending 15 million Swiss Francs ($15.3 million) to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Sri Lankan guerrilla group through extortion and fraud.

The defendants, supposedly members of the World Tamil Coordinating Committee that represented the LTTE in Switzerland until its defeat at the hands of the Sri Lankan Army in 2009, allegedly created a complex funding structure and face charges of fraud, money laundering, falsification of documents and extortion.