A rainbow-colored flag reading 'Yes, I will' and calling the a 'marriage for all' is hung up in Bern, Switzerland, 26 September 2021 as the Swiss electorate votes on the Federal Popular Initiative 'Reduce tax on salaries, tax capital fairly' and on the 'Marriage for all'. EFE/EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER

Supporters of the 'Marriage for all' gather in Bern, Switzerland, 26 September 2021 as the Swiss electorate votes on the Federal Popular Initiative 'Reduce tax on salaries, tax capital fairly' and on the 'Marriage for all'. EFE/EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER

Members of the 'Operation Libero' stage a marriage for all with same sex and hetero bridal couples in Bern, Switzerland, 26 September 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER