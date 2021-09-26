Swiss voters on Sunday backed same-sex marriage in a national referendum on whether to allow homosexual couples to adopt children or have access to assisted reproductive techniques in the case of women, according to predictions.
A rainbow-colored flag reading 'Yes, I will' and calling the a 'marriage for all' is hung up in Bern, Switzerland, 26 September 2021 as the Swiss electorate votes on the Federal Popular Initiative 'Reduce tax on salaries, tax capital fairly' and on the 'Marriage for all'. EFE/EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER
Supporters of the 'Marriage for all' gather in Bern, Switzerland, 26 September 2021 as the Swiss electorate votes on the Federal Popular Initiative 'Reduce tax on salaries, tax capital fairly' and on the 'Marriage for all'. EFE/EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER
Members of the 'Operation Libero' stage a marriage for all with same sex and hetero bridal couples in Bern, Switzerland, 26 September 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER
Members of the 'Operation Libero' stage a marriage for all with same sex and hetero bridal couples in Bern, Switzerland, 26 September 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER
