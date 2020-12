NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard provide a COVID-19 update at a press conference at St Leonards in Sydney, Australia, 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sydney will usher in the new year with its famous fireworks display in the heart of the city without the usual crowds, local authorities said on Monday, amid a recent Covid-19 outbreak in a district in the north of the city.

Only people with special permits to go to shops or hospitality venues would be allowed to enter the downtown area, said Gladys Berejiklian, head of the government of New South Wales state, whose capital is Sydney. EFE-EPA