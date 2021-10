Staff welcome students back to school after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, at Glebe Public School in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 18 October 2021. EFE/EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Students in Sydney, the most populous Australian city, returned to face-to-face classrooms Monday after around 90 percent of teachers and other school staff were fully inoculated.

The city, which ended its more than 100 days of quarantine last week after vaccinating over 70 percent of the eligible population, continues with the reopening plan linked to the inoculation drive.