NSW Police and NSW Ambulance attend Plumpton High School where it is alleged as a prank a student pricked a number of fellow students, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A hypodermic needle similar to the one allegedly used by a student is seen at Plumpton High School in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Eight Sydney teenagers on Thursday were sent to a medical center for precautionary tests after they were pricked by a hypodermic needle in a suspected high school prank.

Emergency services were called to Hyatts Road in Plumpton, western Sydney, at 11.50am.