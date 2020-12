Temporary fencing is seen under the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Temporary fencing erected at the Sydney Opera House forecourt in Sydney, Australia, 29 December 2020.

A sign warning Sydney Opera House forecourt in Sydney, Australia, 29 December 2020, will be closed for New Years Eve setup.

A sign warning to be Covid-19 safe at the Sydney Opera House forecourt in Sydney, Australia, 29 December 2020.

The New South Wales government tightened social distancing restrictions on New Year's Eve after health authorities on Wednesday reported 18 new local cases of coronavirus and a possible cluster around Sydney, the most populated city in the country.

Half of the new infections are linked to the Northern Beaches, a group of coastal neighborhoods of 250,000 residents. The government has confined the residents of Northern Beaches to their homes since Dec.19. EFE-EPA