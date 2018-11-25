A handout photo made available by Syria's state-run news agency SANA shows medical staff treating people allegedly suffering suffocation symptoms from a poison gas attack, at al-Razi hospital in the northern city of Aleppo, Syria, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SANA HANDOUT

The foreign ministry of Syria on Sunday called for the United Nations to condemn the alleged poison gas attack by Syrian rebel groups a day earlier against the government-held city of Aleppo that reportedly injured 107 civilians, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

Warplanes bombed several positions Sunday on the outskirts of Aleppo in the demilitarized zone negotiated by Russia and Turkey, which separates rebel forces in the country's north from the surrounding government-controlled areas, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.