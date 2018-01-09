efe-epaBeirut

The Syrian military on Tuesday claimed Israel had carried out three missile attacks on military positions north of the capital Damascus using aircraft and ground-to-ground missiles, Syrian state television said, adding that the projectiles had been intercepted.

The Syrian army command alleged in a statement that Israeli aircraft had fired missiles toward the al-Qutayfah area, claiming that one of the attacking aircraft had been struck, without specifying whether the aircraft had been brought down.