Israeli soldiers stand guard at the Quneitra crossing in the Golan Heights, the only border crossing between Israel and Syria, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

The Syrian government denounced Friday the remarks by the president of the United States about accepting Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, a part of Syria that has been under Israeli military occupation since the Six-Day War of 1967.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry described Donald Trump's Thursday statement as reckless, saying that this kind of act has showed the absolute support of the United States for Israeli aggression.