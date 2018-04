A missile from the air defenses belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force attempts to intercept a coalition missile in the skies of Damascus, Syria, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) showing a British Royal Air Force (RAF) Tornado pilot taxis his aircraft into its hangar after landing at RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cpl L MATTHEWS / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Syrian authorities have condemned the joint strikes by the United States, France and the United Kingdom on Saturday on Douma, where an alleged chemical attack took place last week.

An anonymous source at the Syrian foreign ministry said the strikes were a "flagrant violation of international law", the official Syrian Arab News Agency reported.