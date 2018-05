UN soldiers from the United Nations Disengagement Forces UNDF, stand watch near the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldiers patrol near the Israeli-Syrian border in the Golan Heights, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Syria's armed forces General Command on Thursday confirmed that three people died and two were wounded when Israeli missiles hit targets overnight.

Armed forces spokesman Ali Maihub said in a televised speech that Syria's air defenses intercepted most of the Israeli rockets, albeit not all of them, adding that a number of rockets that were missed hit and destroyed a radar station and an ammunition depot.