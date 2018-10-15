UN vehicles drive through the Quneitra border crossing on the Syrian-Israeli border after the crossing was reopened, Syria, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

UNDOF soldiers take position at the Israeli-Syrian borer next to Quneitra crossing in the Golan Heights, the only crossing between Israel and Syria, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli Brigadier general Amit Fisher (C-L) shakes hands with UNDOF General Kuldip Pathak (C-R) at Quneitra crossing in the Golan Heights, the only crossing between Israel and Syria, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Syria opened two crossings on Monday after years of closure due to the ongoing civil war ravaging the country, thus re-establishing links with Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to official sources from the three countries.

In the occupied Golan Heights, the Quneitra crossing was opened only for the United Nations peacekeeping force that maintains the Israeli-Syrian ceasefire, after remaining closed since 2014, when UN troops were transferred to the Israeli side of the boundary due to security risks posed by militants on the Syrian side.