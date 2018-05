Syrian air defense missiles are seen in the sky over the capital Damascus, Syria, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian air defense missiles are seen in the sky over the capital Damascus, Syria, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

The Syrian air defenses have allegedly shot down several Israeli missiles fired in recent hours near the capital Damascus, state-run news agency SANA reported on Thursday.

Providing no further details, SANA released pictures and videos showing the alleged air defense missiles being launched.