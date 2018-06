Syria's president on Friday paid a visit to the resort city of Tartus located on the Mediterranean coast of Syria to perform the prayer of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Syria's official news agency SANA reported.

According to SANA, President Bashar al-Assad was accompanied by the minister of religious endowments Mohammad Abdul-Sattar al-Sayyed, Syria's Grand Mufti Ahmad Bader Eddin Hassoun, and other Syrian officials, who prayed at Khadija Mosque in Tartus.