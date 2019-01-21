An IA satellite picture made available shows the location of alleged Iranian targets attacked by the Israeli military in Syria, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ISRAELI DEFENCE FORCE

The Syrian government on Monday urged the United Nations to assume its responsibility after Israeli raids targeted military positions in Syria earlier in the day, killing at least 11 people, according to Syria's state-run news agency, SANA.

The Israeli strikes were launched against military bases and depots belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Syrian government southwest of Damascus and in the western part of Suwayda province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.