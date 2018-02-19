People rush by in front of a wall covered with Turkish flag, pictures of Turkish Army tanks and other patriotic decoration in support of the Turkish military operation, in a underpass in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

The prospect of a head-on clash between the Turkish armed forces and troops loyal to the Syrian government posed an increasing threat on Monday amid stark warnings from Ankara's top diplomat that not even the arrival of Syrian troops to the enclave of Afrin would hinder his country's military objective to wrest control of that region from Kurdish militias.

Officials from the People's Protection Units (YPG) Kurdish militias currently in control of the northwestern Syrian enclave recently announced that an agreement had been struck with President Bashar al-Assad to grant government troops safe access to the disputed territory, which is the ongoing target of a Turkish military incursion spear-headed on the ground by local rebel groups sponsored by Ankara.