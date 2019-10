Geir O. Pedersen (R), Special Envoy for Syria, leaves the poduim after the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 30 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The Constitutional Committee Co-Chair Ahmad Kuzbari (L) from the Government, Geir O. Pedersen (C), Special Envoy for Syria and The Constitutional Committee Co-Chair Hadi al-Bahra (R) from the opposition, during the meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 30 October 2019. EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

United Nations-backed talks between Syrian government representatives and members of the opposition started Wednesday in a historic session to draft a new constitution for the war-ridden country.

The UN's chief Antonio Guterres said that the drafting of a new Syrian constitution could be a step towards peace in a country that has been in grappling with a bloody civil war for the last eight years.