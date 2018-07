A Syrian soldier hoists the national flag atop a church and flashes the victory sign as hundreds of Syrians celebrate the flag-hoisting ceremony at al-Tahrir Square in the liberated city of Quneitra, southern Syria, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A Syrian soldier stands at the crossing point as hundreds of Syrians celebrate the flag-hoisting ceremony at al-Tahrir Square in the liberated city of Quneitra, southern Syria, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Hundreds of Syrians celebrate the flag-hoisting ceremony at al-Tahrir Square in the liberated city of Quneitra, southern Syria, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

An epa-efe journalist was here Friday to witness the hoisting of the Syrian flag over Quneitra, a town that remains largely in ruins 44 years after the withdrawal of Israeli troops whose successors were able to watch the ceremony from the nearby Golan Heights, still occupied by Israel.

Troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad reclaimed Quneitra this week after the last group of extremists left under a negotiated agreement that put an end to weeks of clashes.