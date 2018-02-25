A view of a building and a street that got bombed on the same day in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Syrian government forces on Sunday killed three civilians and wounded over two dozen others in continued airstrikes and shelling across Eastern Ghouta, the last remaining rebel-held area outside Damascus, hours after a 30-day nationwide cease-fire was approved by the United Nations Security Council.

On Sunday, the White Helmets emergency service said attacks by the Syrian government, which is supported by Russia, killed two people in the cities of Saqba and Hamouriyah, while a third death was reported in Beit Saua by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor.