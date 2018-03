Syrian government soldiers keep watch from behind a barrier at al-Wafidin Camp in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A child injured in shelling seen in a hospital in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Suburb of Damascus, Syria, on March 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Syrian pro-government forces on Sunday managed to control more than a quarter of Eastern Ghouta, the besieged rebel-held enclave on the outskirts of Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor.

Earlier Sunday, the Syrian government claimed to have taken six towns in Eastern Ghouta, the official Syrian news agency SANA stated.