The foreign minister of Syria warned on Monday that government forces were ready to attack Idlib - the last remaining opposition stronghold in western Syria - in the event that the demilitarized buffer zone agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey fails, state media reported.

Walid al-Moallem spoke at a press conference in Damascus alongside Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari, asserting his support for the Sept. 17 agreement that has prevented what seemed an imminent and inevitable government offensive to regain control of Idlib and the surrounding areas.