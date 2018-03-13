A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian Arab Army armored units advance during military operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and affiliated groups in the Eastern Ghouta, Damascus Countryside, Syria Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SANA HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows damaged buildings Aftris village as Syrian army carries military operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and affiliated groups in the Eastern Ghouta, Damascus Countryside, Syria Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SANA HANDOUT

Syrian government forces on Tuesday secured the evacuation of several dozen civilians from Eastern Ghouta, the besieged rebel stronghold on the outskirts of Damascus, according to the official website of the General Organization of Radio and Television - Syria.

Syrian state television had earlier announced that 110 civilians - including women, children, elderly and an unknown number of wounded - were evacuated from Eastern Ghouta through the safe corridor at al-Wafideen camp, and said Syria's armed forces were responsible for the evacuees' safety.