Syrian government forces on Tuesday secured the evacuation of several dozen civilians from Eastern Ghouta, the besieged rebel stronghold on the outskirts of Damascus, according to the official website of the General Organization of Radio and Television - Syria.
Syrian state television had earlier announced that 110 civilians - including women, children, elderly and an unknown number of wounded - were evacuated from Eastern Ghouta through the safe corridor at al-Wafideen camp, and said Syria's armed forces were responsible for the evacuees' safety.