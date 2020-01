A view of a destroyed building after heavy shelling and airstrikes in Maarat al-Numan, some 31 km south of Idlib, Northern Syria, 24 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA NEMAH

Syrian government forces backed by Russian planes have captured a key area in the country's last rebel stronghold of Idlib, a war monitor said Tuesday.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), told Efe the Syrian forces had gained complete control of Maaret al-Nouman, four days after the beginning of a ground offensive against rebels.