A member of the People's Protection Unit (YPG), a Kurdish militia which is part of the coalition that makes the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), sits atop the Tabqa Dam, also known as Euphrates Dam, near the city of Tabqa, Syria, May. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOUSSEF RABIE

A Syrian Kurdish political organization has appealed to the United Nations to guarantee the security of de facto Kurdish administered areas of north Syria amid growing concerns on Wednesday that Turkey was on the brink of a full-scale military intervention into the region.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is the political branch of the Kurdish YPG militias in northern Syria, also condemned recent shelling conducted by the Turkish army against targets in the canton of Afrin, an isolated Kurdish strong-hold in the far northwest of the country, and urged the international community to stand by the population of that province.