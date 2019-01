The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen gestures as he arrives in Damascus, Syria, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria revealed Saturday he met with the Syria's Negotiations Committee to discuss a political exit for the conflict the Arab country is living since years.

Geir Pedersen was expected to discuss with Syrian leaders the formation of a UN-backed constitutional committee, an issue that was left pending by De Mistura who resigned after four years of unsuccessful efforts to resolve the Syrian conflict.