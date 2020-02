A Syrian man holds up the new Syrian Pound SYP 2,000 banknote, featuring President Bashar Assad, in front of damaged buildings, in the rebel-held Douma, Syria, 09 July 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The Syrian pound, known locally as the lira, has hit a record low against the US dollar since the start of the country's civil war nine years ago.

The conflict has forced Syrians living under strict sanctions to tighten their belts as the government of the war-torn country has stepped up economic measures to avoid foreign currency dealings.